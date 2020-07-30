Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 92,550 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Miami

MEDLEY, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 92,550-square-foot industrial lease at Medley 104 Industrial Center in Medley. The landlord, Lincoln Property Co., recently completed a $6.5 million renovation at the 263,131-square-foot property. Medley 104 is situated at 9400 NW 104th St., 10 miles northwest of Miami International Airport and 15 miles northwest of the Port of Miami. Wayne Ramoski, Gian Rodriguez and Skylar Stein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Matt Maciag, Brian Smith and Audley Bosch of JLL represented the tenant, U.S. PLY Inc., a Fort Worth, Texas-based commercial roofing manufacturer. The multi-tenant property was formerly the distribution headquarters for CVS. Artefacto occupies 98,478 square feet at Medley 104 and the remaining 72,103 square feet is vacant.