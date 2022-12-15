REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $92M Refinancing for Aura Boca Apartments in Boca Raton, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Aura Boca is a recently completed, 322-unit apartment community located at 789 W. Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $92 million refinancing of Aura Boca, a recently completed, 322-unit apartment community located at 789 W. Yamato Road in Boca Raton. MetLife Investment Management provided the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives. Steven Kohn, Alex Hernandez, Alex Lapidus and Chris Meloni of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan. Amenities at Aura Boca include a fitness center, pool with waterfall, tanning ledge, Jacuzzi, private cabanas, enclosed bicycle storage and an onsite parking garage.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  