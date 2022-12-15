Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $92M Refinancing for Aura Boca Apartments in Boca Raton, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Aura Boca is a recently completed, 322-unit apartment community located at 789 W. Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $92 million refinancing of Aura Boca, a recently completed, 322-unit apartment community located at 789 W. Yamato Road in Boca Raton. MetLife Investment Management provided the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives. Steven Kohn, Alex Hernandez, Alex Lapidus and Chris Meloni of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan. Amenities at Aura Boca include a fitness center, pool with waterfall, tanning ledge, Jacuzzi, private cabanas, enclosed bicycle storage and an onsite parking garage.