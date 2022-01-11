REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $92M Sale of Life Sciences Building in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Midwest, Missouri

Known as EDGE&BRDG, the property is fully leased to Benson Hill Biosystems.

ST. LOUIS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of [email protected] in St. Louis for $92 million. The 151,829-square-foot life sciences building is fully leased and serves as the headquarters of Benson Hill Biosystems, a food technology company. Completed in 2020, the property features office and lab space as well as a test kitchen, sterilization station and walk-in refrigeration units. The building is located at 1001 N. Warson Road within 39 North, a 600-acre district anchored by the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. Michael Hanrahan, Josh McGee and Josh King of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Larson Capital Management. Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate Capital was the buyer.

