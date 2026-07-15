Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $95.7M in Financing for Metro Houston, Dallas Affordable Housing Portfolio

HUMBLE AND ROWLETT, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $95.7 million in financing for a portfolio of two affordable housing properties totaling 626 units. Grove East is a 324-unit, garden-style property located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble, and Rowlett Station is a 302-unit midrise building located northeast of Dallas. Both properties were built in 2021 and are subject to Housing Finance Corp. (HFC) income restrictions. The financing consists of $76.2 million in senior debt provided by Benefit Street Partners and a $19.5 million mezzanine loan funded by CCL Capital. Chase Johnson and Caleb Riebe led the Cushman & Wakefield team that arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, Salt Lake City-based investment firm Sundance Bay.