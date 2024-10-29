Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $99.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Industrial Campus

WILMER, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $99.8 million loan for the refinancing of Core45, a 1.6 million-square-foot industrial campus located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The development was completed earlier this year and comprises two buildings totaling approximately 1 million and 616,000 square feet on an 88.4-acre site. Building features include cross-dock configurations, 40-foot clear heights, 900 car parking spots, ESFR sprinkler systems and speculative office space. In addition, roofing, insulation and composite materials provider Owens Corning has already signed a 292,680-square-foot lease at Core45. Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Michael Zelin, Max Schafer, Billy Coyle and Nikola Kretschman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Grandview Partners and TRG Development. Benefit Street Partners provided the loan, which retires existing construction debt.