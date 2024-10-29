Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Core45-Wilmer
Core45 is a two-building, 1.6 million-square-foot industrial campus located on the southern outskirts of Dallas.
IndustrialLoansTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $99.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Industrial Campus

by Taylor Williams

WILMER, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $99.8 million loan for the refinancing of Core45, a 1.6 million-square-foot industrial campus located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The development was completed earlier this year and comprises two buildings totaling approximately 1 million and 616,000 square feet on an 88.4-acre site. Building features include cross-dock configurations, 40-foot clear heights, 900 car parking spots, ESFR sprinkler systems and speculative office space. In addition, roofing, insulation and composite materials provider Owens Corning has already signed a 292,680-square-foot lease at Core45. Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Michael Zelin, Max Schafer, Billy Coyle and Nikola Kretschman of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Grandview Partners and TRG Development. Benefit Street Partners provided the loan, which retires existing construction debt.

You may also like

VanTrust Real Estate Completes 413,000 SF Industrial Project...

Ambrose Property Group Acquires 595,000 SF Ascent Commerce...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Finances $56.3M Loan for Madera...

Rael Development Breaks Ground on 192-Unit Student Housing...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 186-Unit Biltmore Apartments in...

FUSE Workspace Opens 33,000 SF Coworking Space in...

CBRE Arranges Refinancing for Three Multifamily Properties in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Infill Industrial Properties...

Colliers Secures $24.5M Refinancing for Milford Station Multifamily...