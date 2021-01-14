Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Acquisition Financing for Seniors Housing Portfolio in New Jersey

Pictured is Atria Cherry Hill, one of the three seniors housing properties in Harrison Street and LCB Senior Living's New Jersey portfolio that was recently refinanced.

CHERRY HILL, VOORHEES AND STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a three-property seniors housing portfolio in New Jersey. The borrower was a joint venture between Chicago-based Harrison Street and LCB Senior Living. The communities, which are all operated under the Atria brand, total 263 units of assisted living and memory care. Two properties are located in the Philadelphia suburbs of Cherry Hill and Voorhees, while the third is in Stafford Township near the Jersey Shore. Cushman & Wakefield arranged the nonrecourse financing through Synovus Bank, with portions of the proceeds earmarked for capital expenditures. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Jim Dooley and Bailey Nygard of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction.