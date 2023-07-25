Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Back-to-Back Sale of Industrial Property in York, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

YORK, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the back-to-back sale of a 100,232-square-foot industrial property located at 350 N. Sherman St. in York, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. The property sits on 5.7 acres and features 14 dock doors, a clear height of 32 feet, 43 auto parking spaces and 10 trailer parking spaces. In the first deal, locally based firm Inch & Co. sold the asset to Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial for $12.7 million. That same day, Dalfen sold the property to New York-based furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan for $16.9 million. Gerry Blinebury and Collin Potter of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the first transaction, and the firm collaborated with Newmark to facilitate the second sale.

You may also like

JP Oil Holdings Sells 74,031 SF Industrial Building...

BCB Development Adds Two New Tenants at Southpark...

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires 125-Unit Multifamily Property in...

MAS HVAC Signs 150,000 SF Lease at Arbor...

CBRE Brokers $140M Sale of Soltra at SanTan...

KeyBank Provides $20.4M in Financing for Salem Manor...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 57,700 SF Self-Storage Property...

Arizona Land Consulting Acquires $24M Industrial Site in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 303-Unit Apartment Community in...