Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Back-to-Back Sale of Industrial Property in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the back-to-back sale of a 100,232-square-foot industrial property located at 350 N. Sherman St. in York, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. The property sits on 5.7 acres and features 14 dock doors, a clear height of 32 feet, 43 auto parking spaces and 10 trailer parking spaces. In the first deal, locally based firm Inch & Co. sold the asset to Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial for $12.7 million. That same day, Dalfen sold the property to New York-based furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan for $16.9 million. Gerry Blinebury and Collin Potter of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the first transaction, and the firm collaborated with Newmark to facilitate the second sale.