Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Construction Financing for 500,220 SF Industrial Development in Locust Grove, Georgia

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged financing for the construction of a 500,220-square-foot speculative industrial building in Locust Grove, roughly 40 miles southeast of Atlanta. Dubbed Building C, the property will be situated at 600 Price Drive within The Cubes at Locust Grove, a master-planned industrial park. The building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 156 trailer parking spaces and 120 docks.

John Alascio, Walker Brown, T.J. Sullivan, Claire Oster, Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters and Ryan Bellows of Cushman & Wakefield secured the financing through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrower. A construction timeline for Building C at The Cubes at Locust Grove was not disclosed.