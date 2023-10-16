Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Construction Financing, JV Equity for Philadelphia Industrial Project

PHILADELPHIA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged undisclosed amounts of construction financing and joint venture equity for a 40,000-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia that is a build-to-suit for Stateside Vodka. The facility will be located within Crown 95 Logistics Center, a 381,200-square-foot development on the city’s northeast side, and will feature a clear height of 28 feet and seven loading docks. John Alascio, Aaron Graves, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan, Mitch Rothstein and Claire Oster of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt through Univest and the equity from Tramview Capital Management. The borrower/developer was not disclosed.