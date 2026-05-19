Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Construction Loan for 198-Unit Multifamily Project in Belmar, New Jersey

BELMAR, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Mara by Vermella, a 198-unit multifamily project in Belmar, located along the Jersey Shore. Mara by Vermella will be situated on a 3.2-acre site and will include 20 affordable housing units, as well as 5,480 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking and resident lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield placed the loan through PNC Bank on behalf of the borrower, Russo Development.