Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Mara-by-Vermella-Belmar-New-Jersey
Mara by Vermella will be located within Belmar’s Seaport Redevelopment Zone.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Construction Loan for 198-Unit Multifamily Project in Belmar, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BELMAR, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Mara by Vermella, a 198-unit multifamily project in Belmar, located along the Jersey Shore. Mara by Vermella will be situated on a 3.2-acre site and will include 20 affordable housing units, as well as 5,480 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking and resident lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield placed the loan through PNC Bank on behalf of the borrower, Russo Development.

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