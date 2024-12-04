Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Debt, Equity for Industrial Redevelopment in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged construction debt and joint venture equity for an industrial redevelopment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The amounts were not disclosed, but the project, which will convert an existing office property, carries a total price tag of $40 million. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut, Chris Lentz, Jason Blankfein and Ethan Sokolow of Cushman & Wakefield worked on behalf of the sponsor, Altman Logistics Properties, to secure construction debt from Truist Bank and joint venture equity from a European investor.

