Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Equity Financing for University of Illinois Student Housing Development with 241 Beds

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged limited partner (LP) equity financing for the development of 505 S 5th Street, a Class A student housing project in Champaign serving students attending the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus. The project will be located adjacent to campus and in the heart of Campustown. The development site is fully entitled and shovel-ready, with groundbreaking slated for this month. Completion is anticipated ahead of the 2026-2027 academic school year. The community will feature 241 beds and amenities such as a fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, study rooms, business center, clubroom and outdoor lounge area.

Kristian Brown, Travis Prince, Shawn Lubic, Victoria Marks, Susan Tjarksen and Brendon Urban of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of Hartman Capital, a Champaign-based firm specializing in student housing at the University of Illinois. Quilvest Capital Partners, a global private investment firm, provided the LP equity.