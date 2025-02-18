Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Financing for 110,636 SF Healthcare Portfolio in Metro Houston

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing for a portfolio of three healthcare assets totaling 110,636 square feet in the Houston area. The portfolio comprises medical office buildings that were built between 2015 and 2017 and were fully leased to regional provider Memorial Hermann Health System at the time of the loan closing. Buildings range in size from 30,523 to 47,859 square feet and are located in League City, Spring and Katy. The financing represents a senior loan provided by a syndicate of lenders that includes Siemens and First Horizon Bank. Tyler Morss and Gideon Gil of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Big Sky Medical and GFH Partners.