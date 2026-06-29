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IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Financing for IOS Facility in South Plainfield, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing, as well as joint venture equity, for an approximately 8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in South Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of New York City. The facility at 200 Saint Nicholas Ave. houses two maintenance facilities totaling 10,000 and 20,000 square feet. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan and Chris Meloni led the transaction for Cushman & Wakefield on behalf of the sponsor, Ridgecut Road.

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