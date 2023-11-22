Cushman & Wakefield Arranges JV Equity for 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Development in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a joint venture equity partnership between Phoenix-based Creation and Clarion Partners for the development of Park Algodon, a proposed $250 million speculative industrial project that was previously announced.

The partnership plans to construct a two-phase industrial park totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet at the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Indian School Road in Phoenix’s West Valley. Phase I will consists of four buildings totaling 670,000 square feet, with groundbreaking expected by the end of the year. Phase II will feature a 556,000-square-foot warehouse, which is slated to for completion in late 2025. LGE Design Build will lead construction for the project.

Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Michael Matchett and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the venture in the negotiations.