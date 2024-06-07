Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Leasehold Interest Sale of 534,849 SF Sky Harbor Center Office Campus in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of leasehold interest in Sky Harbor Center, an office campus on 37 acres in Phoenix. A private investment partnership acquired the asset for $44.3 million.

Located at 825 Buckeye, Sky Harbor Center consists of five two- and three-story buildings offering a total of 534,849 square feet. The campus features a fully renovated café, coffee/juice bar, conference center and outdoor areas for seating and events, as well as surface and parking options.

Bank of America has occupied the five office buildings since 1989. The ground lessor is the City of Phoenix.

Steve Lindley and Alexandra Loye of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Will Strong and Molly Hunt of the firm’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West and Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of the firm’s Private Capital Group, represented the seller in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle provided leasing advisory for the property.