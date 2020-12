Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Property in San Antonio

Franklin Park Alamo Heights in San Antonio consists of 221 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.

SAN ANTONIO — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Franklin Park Alamo Heights, a 221-unit seniors housing community in San Antonio. Built in 2017 by locally based owner-operator Franklin Park, the property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Jim Dooley and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through an unnamed regional bank on behalf of Franklin Park.