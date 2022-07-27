REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Refinancing of 104-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

STAMFORD, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of The Residence at Summer Street, a 104-unit seniors housing property in Stamford. The five-story, newly built facility offers assisted living and memory care services. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Jim Dooley and Joseph Carbone of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing through VIUM Capital and its affiliate Merchants Bank of Indiana. The borrower was a partnership between Virtus and LCB Senior Living.

