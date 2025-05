COHASSET, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 35,000-square-foot outpatient medical office building in Cohasset, a southeastern suburb of Boston. The three-story building is known as Cohasset Family Health Center. Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through an undisclosed bank on behalf of the owner, regional owner-operator Thomas Park Investments.