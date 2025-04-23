Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Refinancing of 352-Unit Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 352-unit apartment building located at 88 Leonard St. in Manhattan’s Tribeca area. The 21-story, doorman-served building offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a rooftop terrace, outdoor pool and lounge area and a pet play area, as well as 11,365 square feet of retail space. John Alascio, Alexander Hernandez, Meredith Donovan and Gideon Gil of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through an undisclosed European bank on behalf of the borrower, Jamestown.

You may also like

DSF Group Sells 300-Unit Apartment Community in Tarrytown,...

GRSM Signs 22,409 SF Office Lease Renewal in...

Affinius Capital Originates $148.5M in Refinancing for 800...

Brennan Recapitalizes 720,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Elk...

BMC Investments Buys 776-Unit Park at Valenza Apartments...

JLL Brokers Sale of 292-Unit Greens at Centennial...

EAH Housing Reopens Rodeo Gateway Seniors Housing Community...

MMCC Secures $4.3M in Refinancing for Industrial Property...

Partnership Completes 100-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Austin