Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Refinancing of 352-Unit Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 352-unit apartment building located at 88 Leonard St. in Manhattan’s Tribeca area. The 21-story, doorman-served building offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a rooftop terrace, outdoor pool and lounge area and a pet play area, as well as 11,365 square feet of retail space. John Alascio, Alexander Hernandez, Meredith Donovan and Gideon Gil of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through an undisclosed European bank on behalf of the borrower, Jamestown.