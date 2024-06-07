Friday, June 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Market Square's tenant roster includes DSW, Total Wine and More and American Signature Furniture.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 118,583 SF Shopping Center in Fort Myers, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Market Square, a 118,583-square-foot shopping center located in Fort Myers. An affiliate of Centro Corp., a Florida-based shopping center owner and operator, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate, in the transaction. Built in 1993, Market Square was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including DSW, Total Wine and More and American Signature Furniture. The center is shadow-anchored by Super Target. 

You may also like

Arey Group Begins Leasing 198-Unit Taylor Apartments in...

NewPoint-Sponsored Fund Provides $13.3M Bond Financing for Affordable...

SRS Brokers $3.1M Sale of McDonald’s Ground Lease...

US Economy Adds 272,000 Jobs in May, Surpassing...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 267,280 SF Industrial Building...

Newcor Commercial Arranges Sale of Hotel Development Site...

Alterra IOS Acquires 9.7-Acre Facility in Southeast Houston

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Brooklyn...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Medical...