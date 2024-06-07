Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 118,583 SF Shopping Center in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Market Square, a 118,583-square-foot shopping center located in Fort Myers. An affiliate of Centro Corp., a Florida-based shopping center owner and operator, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate, in the transaction. Built in 1993, Market Square was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including DSW, Total Wine and More and American Signature Furniture. The center is shadow-anchored by Super Target.