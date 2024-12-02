Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 122,259 SF Distribution Building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Centerport 1, a 122,259-square-foot distribution building in Fort Worth. The building is located just south of DFW International Airport within the 1,300-acre Centerport Business Park and was fully leased at the time of sale to print and digital communications products provider Venture Solutions. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Rob Rubano, Max Schafer and Brian Share, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Founders Properties.