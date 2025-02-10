Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 145,000 SF Industrial Building in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Granite Point Business Center, a 145,000-square-foot industrial building located in the North Texas city of Denton. The building, which was completed in 2006 and features 24-foot clear heights, was fully leased to four tenants at the time of sale. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Boston-based TA Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was High Street Logistics Properties.