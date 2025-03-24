Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 146,544 SF Shopping Center in Cornelia, Georgia

CORNELIA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Habersham Village, a 146,544-square-foot shopping center located in Cornelia, about 25 miles northeast of Gainesville, Ga. Morrison Group acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Habersham Village was recently redeveloped to accommodate four anchor tenants, including T.J. Maxx, Michaels, Planet Fitness and Bealls. Margaret Jones and Lane Breedlove of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Vanguard Associates, Inc., in the transaction.