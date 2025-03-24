Monday, March 24, 2025
Habersham Village located in Cornelia, Ga., is anchored by T.J. Maxx, Michaels, Planet Fitness and Bealls.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 146,544 SF Shopping Center in Cornelia, Georgia

by John Nelson

CORNELIA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Habersham Village, a 146,544-square-foot shopping center located in Cornelia, about 25 miles northeast of Gainesville, Ga. Morrison Group acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Habersham Village was recently redeveloped to accommodate four anchor tenants, including T.J. Maxx, Michaels, Planet Fitness and Bealls. Margaret Jones and Lane Breedlove of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Vanguard Associates, Inc., in the transaction.

