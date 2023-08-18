Sunday, August 20, 2023
ARC Multifamily Group has acquired The Gates at South Bend in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 147-Unit Multifamily Community in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

by John Nelson

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of The Gates at South Bend, a 147-unit multifamily community located in Tuscaloosa. Built in 1980, the property underwent significant renovations between 2017 and 2022. Ben Thomas and Parker Caldwell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as WGO LLC, in the transaction. ARC Multifamily Group acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Situated about three miles south of the University of Alabama, The Gates at South Bend features two- and three-bedroom townhomes.

