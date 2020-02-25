Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 147-Unit Multifamily Property in Midtown Atlanta

Communal amenities at Lilli Midtown include a pool, clubhouse, grilling area, fitness center and bike storage.

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Lilli Midtown, a 24-story, 147-unit multifamily community in Midtown Atlanta. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as 3,965 square feet of ground-level retail space. Communal amenities include a pool, clubhouse, grilling area, fitness center and bike storage. The community is situated at 693 Peachtree St., three miles north of downtown Atlanta. The sellers, JPX Works, Mariner Group and ELV Associates, delivered the property in 2016. Oxford Properties Group acquired the asset. Robert Stickel, Alex Brown and Chris Spain of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction.