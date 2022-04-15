REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 152-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Houston Area

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the portfolio sale of four memory care communities totaling 152 units in the Houston area. The portfolio comprises Addington Place of The Woodlands, Addington Place of Cy-Fair, Addington Place of Meyerland and Addington Place of Clear Lake. The communities originally opened between 2010 and 2012. Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Jim Dooley and Chris Remeika represented the seller, New York-based Healthcare Trust Inc., in the transaction. McFarlin Group, a Dallas-based private equity firm, acquired the portfolio in an all-cash deal.

