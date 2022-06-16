Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 171,269 SF Industrial Facility in Hamilton, New Jersey
HAMILTON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a 171,269-square-foot industrial facility in Hamilton, a suburb of Trenton. Built in 2021, the property is a redevelopment of a shopping center and features a clear height of 36 feet, 40 loading positions, parking for 150 automobiles and trailer storage. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management and Metrix Real Estate Services LLC, in the transaction. Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the property for an undisclosed price.
