Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
200 North College features an office building occupied by Wake Forest University's business school, a parking garage and a 294-room, Hilton-branded hotel.
AcquisitionsFloridaHospitalityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 200 North College Mixed-Use Campus in Uptown Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of 200 North College, a five-story mixed-use campus located on a 3.5-acre site in Uptown Charlotte. According to The Charlotte Ledger, the property sold for $32.7 million.

Rob Cochran and Bill Harrison of Cushman & Wakefield’s Charlotte office, along with Steve Lindley in the firm’s Phoenix office, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Terra Funding – Wake Forest LLC, through the court-appointed receiver, locally based Childress Klein. An investor doing business as A H Real Estate Holdings was the buyer.

The 455,000-square-foot property features a five-story office building anchored by Wake Forest University’s business school. The development also includes an 810-space parking deck and a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel with 294 rooms. The buyer plans to redevelop a portion of 200 North College to include multifamily units and ground-level retail space.

You may also like

Life Time Opens New 65,000 SF Gym in...

Edgemark Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Fayetteville,...

Landmark Properties, Stockbridge Recapitalize Student Housing Community Near...

Kirkland Co. Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Flats at...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Forum...

Pillar Commercial Recapitalizes 215,000 SF Office Building in...

AEW Capital Management Acquires 189,507 SF Shopping Center...

Cove Capital Buys 68,400 SF Industrial Building in...

SCS Development Co. Sells Copper Ridge Apartments in...