Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 200 North College Mixed-Use Campus in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of 200 North College, a five-story mixed-use campus located on a 3.5-acre site in Uptown Charlotte. According to The Charlotte Ledger, the property sold for $32.7 million.

Rob Cochran and Bill Harrison of Cushman & Wakefield’s Charlotte office, along with Steve Lindley in the firm’s Phoenix office, represented the seller, an entity doing business as Terra Funding – Wake Forest LLC, through the court-appointed receiver, locally based Childress Klein. An investor doing business as A H Real Estate Holdings was the buyer.

The 455,000-square-foot property features a five-story office building anchored by Wake Forest University’s business school. The development also includes an 810-space parking deck and a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel with 294 rooms. The buyer plans to redevelop a portion of 200 North College to include multifamily units and ground-level retail space.