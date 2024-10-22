Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 222,406 SF Shopping Center in Brandon, Florida

by John Nelson

BRANDON, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of The Collection at Brandon Boulevard, a 222,406-square-foot shopping center in Brandon. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Home Centric, Crunch Fitness, Chuck E. Cheese and Kane’s Furniture.

Substantially redeveloped in 2019, the property features three outparcels and a 30,000-square-foot anchor space that is currently unoccupied but subject to a long-term lease with Kroger.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an affiliate of SITE Centers Corp., in the transaction. Alto Real Estate Funds was the buyer.

