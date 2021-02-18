REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 237-Unit Multifamily Community in Springdale, Arkansas

Towne Park at Har-ber

Constructed in 2016, Towne Park at Har-ber is located at 257 Arborside Road in Springdale, Ark.

SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Cushman & Wakefield has facilitated the sale of Towne Park at Har-ber, a 237-unit apartment community located in Springdale. Martin Bynum and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Little Rock-based seller, BSR REIT, in the transaction. Block Funds bought the property for $31.7 million, according to the seller.

Constructed in 2016, Towne Park at Har-ber is located at 257 Arborside Road, 68 miles from Fort Smith Regional Airport. Amenities include swimming pool with sun deck, fully equipped fitness center and a community clubhouse.

