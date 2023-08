BOCA RATON, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Shadowwood Square, a 237,498-square-foot shopping center located in Boca Raton. Constructed in 1982, the property is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens and Old Navy. Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity controlled by Evelyn Langlieb Greer doing business as Shadowwood Square Ltd. An affiliate of Edens acquired the property for an undisclosed price.