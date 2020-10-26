REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 250,000 SF Office Building in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

2100-Mack-Boulevard-Allentown

As the name of its address implies, the office building located at 2100 Mack Blvd. in Allentown formerly housed the headquarters of Mack Trucks.

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of 2100 Mack Boulevard, a 250,000-square-foot office building in Allentown, located in the Lehigh Valley region. The six-story property is situated on 22 acres and features an auditorium, fully equipped fitness center and a full-service cafeteria. Lehigh Valley Health Network has occupied the building since 2009; prior to that, the property served as the headquarters for Mack Trucks. Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Brian Whitmer, Kyle Schmidt, Frank DiTommaso, Seth Zuidema and Gerry Blinebury of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, J.G. Petrucci Co., in the transaction. BHN Associates purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

