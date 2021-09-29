REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 252-Unit Oak Ridge at Pelham in Greenville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Oak Ridge at Pelham

Built in 1986, Oak Ridge at Pelham is a two-story multifamily community.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Oak Ridge at Pelham, a 252-unit apartment community located in Greenville. Tai Cohen, Marc Robinson and John Phoenix of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Graves Brothers Co., in the transaction. Timberland Partners acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1986, Oak Ridge at Pelham is a two-story multifamily community. Located at 150 Oak Ridge Place, the property’s units offer walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. The community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 824 square feet. Community amenities include a basketball court, car care center, fitness center, grilling/picnic areas, laundry facilities, nature trail, pet park, business center, swimming pool and tennis court.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews