Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 252-Unit Oak Ridge at Pelham in Greenville

Built in 1986, Oak Ridge at Pelham is a two-story multifamily community.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Oak Ridge at Pelham, a 252-unit apartment community located in Greenville. Tai Cohen, Marc Robinson and John Phoenix of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Graves Brothers Co., in the transaction. Timberland Partners acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1986, Oak Ridge at Pelham is a two-story multifamily community. Located at 150 Oak Ridge Place, the property’s units offer walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. The community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 824 square feet. Community amenities include a basketball court, car care center, fitness center, grilling/picnic areas, laundry facilities, nature trail, pet park, business center, swimming pool and tennis court.