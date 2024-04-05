Friday, April 5, 2024
Remington Ridge in Weatherford totals 257 units. The first phase of the property was completed in 2022.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 257-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Remington Ridge, a 257-unit multifamily property in the southern Dallas suburb of Weatherford. The initial 133-unit phase was completed in 2022, and construction is underway on the second and final 124-unit phase. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center business center, dog park, game room and an outdoor lounge. Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Trinity Capital Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Juniper Investment Group.

