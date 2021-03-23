REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 259-Unit Conley Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Conley-Apartments-Leander

The Conley Apartments in Leander totals 259 units. The property was delivered in March 2020.

LEANDER, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of The Conley, a 259-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Completed in March 2020, the garden-style property offers floor plans that range from 521-square-foot studios to 1,598-square-foot three-bedroom units. Unit interiors feature stainless steel appliances, island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios or yards. Communal amenities include a resort-style pool with private cabanas and barbecue grills, a resident lounge with a market pantry and coffee bar, dog park, 24-hour gym and a yoga room. John Carr and Ben Fuller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Stillwater Capital Investments LLC, in the transaction. Scott Wadler and Matthew Nihan of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through CrossHarbor Capital Partners on behalf of the buyer.

