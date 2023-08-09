Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Built in 2021, Uptown Terrace in Rogers, Ark., features a host of amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck and cabanas.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 260-Unit Uptown Terrace Apartments in Rogers, Arkansas

by John Nelson

ROGERS, ARK. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Uptown Terrace, a 260-unit apartment community located in Rogers, a town in Northwest Arkansas. Martin Bynum and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, SC Bodner Co. Inc., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2021, Uptown Terrace features a bark park, business center, clubhouse, coffee bar, fire pit, fitness center, Luxer One package locker system, outdoor TV area, resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck and cabanas, a pickleball court, valet trash service and a yoga room. The property also features 28,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space.

