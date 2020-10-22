Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 269,720 SF Office Building in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a 269,720-square-foot office building located at 55 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, located across the Hudson River from Harlem. The Class A building is located within Overpeck Corporate Center, a 60-acre mixed-use development that houses Samsung’s North American headquarters. Amenities include a fitness center, full-service cafeteria and a conference center. David Bernhaut, Andrew Merin, Gary Gabriel, Brian Whitmer, Kyle Schmidt and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, KABR and Kushner, and procured The Birch Group as the buyer. Cushman & Wakefield also serves as the leasing agent for the building.