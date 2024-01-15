Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 303-Unit Multifamily Community in Smyrna, Georgia

SMYRNA, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Harlow, a newly constructed, 303-unit multifamily community located in Smyrna, roughly 15 miles northwest of Atlanta. RA Capital Partners acquired the property from the developer, South City Partners, for an undisclosed price.

Situated in proximity to The Battery and Truist Park, home stadium of the MLB’s Atlanta Braves, the community features 6,000 square feet of activity and amenity space. Robert Stickel, Alex Brown, Ashlyn Warren, Michael Kay and Sim Patrick of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.