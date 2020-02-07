Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 334-Unit Multifamily Property in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Promenade at Carillon include a pool with sundeck, outdoor grilling area, dog park and a renovated clubhouse/leasing center with resident lounge, business center and a fitness facility.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Promenade at Carillon, a 334-unit multifamily community in St. Petersburg. Promenade at Carillon comprises 13 three-story buildings offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool with sundeck, outdoor grilling area, dog park and a renovated clubhouse/leasing center with resident lounge, business center and a fitness facility. Furthermore, the property encircles a nature preserve. The property is situated on 15 acres at 540 Carillon Parkway, 15 miles west of downtown Tampa. Robert Given, Capas, Michael Mulkern, Nicholas Meoli, Michael Donaldson, Jay Ballard, Ken Delvillar, Zachary Sackley, Troy Ballard, Calum Weaver, Errol Blumer, Neal Victor, James Quinn and Perry Synanidis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Boston-based TA Realty, in the transaction. Robert Kaplan, Chris Lentz and Mark Rutherford of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Toronto-based Starlight Investments. Further details of the transaction and financing were not disclosed.