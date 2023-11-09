Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 358-Unit Ansley at Town Center Apartments Near Augusta

EVANS, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Ansley at Town Center, a 358-unit apartment community in the Augusta suburb of Evans. The Shoptaw Group purchased the property from Spyglass Capital Partners for an undisclosed price. Taylor Bird, Nelson Abels, Laura Aylor and Jaime Slocumb of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2009 and 2012, Ansley at Town Center features a clubhouse with billiards and a coffee bar, business center, fitness center, saltwater pool and sundeck, pet play area, Luxer package locker room and grilling stations.