Thursday, November 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Built in 2009 and 2012, Ansley at Town Center is a 358-unit apartment community in the Augusta suburb of Evans, Ga.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 358-Unit Ansley at Town Center Apartments Near Augusta

by John Nelson

EVANS, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Ansley at Town Center, a 358-unit apartment community in the Augusta suburb of Evans. The Shoptaw Group purchased the property from Spyglass Capital Partners for an undisclosed price. Taylor Bird, Nelson Abels, Laura Aylor and Jaime Slocumb of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2009 and 2012, Ansley at Town Center features a clubhouse with billiards and a coffee bar, business center, fitness center, saltwater pool and sundeck, pet play area, Luxer package locker room and grilling stations.

You may also like

FIDES Delivers 160-Unit Perry Apartments in Norcross, Georgia

Woodmont, Butters Complete 252,848 SF Industrial Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Olde...

Laramar Group Acquires 35,406 SF Medical Office Building...

Rosewood Property Receives $31.9M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage...

Fountainhead Development Sells Retail Pad at Monterey Crossing...

CBRE Brokers $8.7M Sale of Bevia Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Retail/Office...

Capstone Negotiates $1.3M Sale of Canyon Retreat Apartments...