The HUB at Auburn is located adjacent to the Auburn University campus at 626 Shug Jordan Parkway.
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 368-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

by John Nelson

AUBURN, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of The HUB at Auburn, a 368-bed student housing community located at 626 Shug Jordan Parkway near the Auburn University campus in Alabama.

Travis Prince, Shawn Lubic and Victoria Marks of Cushman & Wakefield’s student housing capital markets team represented the seller, FPA Multifamily, in the transaction. The property was acquired by Capstone Real Estate Investments for an undisclosed price.

Developed in 1989, the community consists of six three-story buildings that were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property offers 96 units in two- and four-bedroom configurations, including townhomes. Shared amenities include a fitness center, resort-style pool, shared study spaces and a complimentary coffee bar.

