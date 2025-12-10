Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 380,020 SF Industrial Facility in Northwest Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Lone Star Commerce Center, a three-building, 380,020-square-foot industrial facility in northwest Fort Worth. Completed in 2021, the shallow-bay, multi-tenant property features 32-foot clear heights, 135- to 185-foot truck courts depths and LED lighting. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Transwestern Investment Group. Lone Star Commerce Center was fully leased at the time of sale.

You may also like

SLS Properties Buys 284,889 SF Vacant Office Building...

Unbridled Living Acquires 273-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Helios Brokers Sale of Restored Assisted Living Facility...

Intercontinental Real Estate, Interwest Buy 622-Bed Student Housing...

Smalls Sliders to Open Five New Restaurants in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $72.9M Sale of Raceway...

Redpeak Properties Receives $33.2M in Acquisition Financing for...

Continental Realty Assets, CP Capital Purchase 336-Unit Apartment...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 532-Bed Student Housing Property...