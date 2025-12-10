Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 380,020 SF Industrial Facility in Northwest Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Lone Star Commerce Center, a three-building, 380,020-square-foot industrial facility in northwest Fort Worth. Completed in 2021, the shallow-bay, multi-tenant property features 32-foot clear heights, 135- to 185-foot truck courts depths and LED lighting. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Emily Brandt and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Transwestern Investment Group. Lone Star Commerce Center was fully leased at the time of sale.