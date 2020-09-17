REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 397,981 SF Industrial Park in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Airport Logistics Park is located at 1922 Old Murfreesboro Pike, four miles southeast of Nashville International Airport.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of phases I and II of Airport Logistics Park, a 397,981-square-foot industrial park in Nashville. The first two phases of development span 52.7 acres and include six buildings that were leased to 14 tenants at the time of sale. The property is located at 1922 Old Murfreesboro Pike, four miles southeast of Nashville International Airport. Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters, David McGahren and Ronnie Wenzler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Holladay Properties, in the transaction. Starwood Real Estate Income Trust acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Holladay is still developing Phase III of the park, which will include five buildings totaling 328,500 square feet. The first building of Phase III is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021. When Phase III is complete, the park will comprise 95 acres.

