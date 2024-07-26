Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 401,115 SF Industrial Building in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Cooper I-20 Building C, a 401,115-square-foot industrial facility in Arlington. Completed in 2020, the building features 36-foot clear heights, 92 loading doors, four storefronts with dedicated parking and 46 trailer storage spaces. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Trevor Berry, Madeleine Supplee, David Eseke and Mark Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Barings, in the transaction. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan and Meredith Donovan, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.