Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 464,722 SF Alamo Ranch Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Alamo-Ranch-San-Antonio

Alamo Ranch in San Antonio totals 464,722 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Alamo Ranch, a 464,722-square-foot retail power center in San Antonio. Tenants include Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Michaels, Ulta Beauty, PetSmart and OfficeMax. In addition, Super Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement and J.C. Penney shadow-anchor the center. Margaret Jones, Lane Breedlove, Chris Harden and Kris Von Hohn of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal on behalf of the undisclosed seller. Big V Property Group acquired Alamo Ranch for an undisclosed price.

