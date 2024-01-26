Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 48-Acre Industrial Development Site in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a 48-acre industrial development site in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton that is approved for the construction of up to 420,000 square feet of space. The site at 861 Sloan Ave. offers proximity to both Interstates 95 and 295. Robert Rudin, Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, David Bernhaut and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Manchester 270 Development Inc., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between Lincoln Equities Group and PGIM.