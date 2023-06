MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has arranged the $4.9 million sale of Deer Run Village, a 56,900-square-foot shopping center located in Midlothian, roughly 15 miles west of Richmond.

Food Lion anchors the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale.

Catharine Spangler and Danielle Beckstoffer of Thalhimer represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.