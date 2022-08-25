REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 582-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Gainesville, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The 'Archer Road Portfolio' in Gainesville, Fla., includes The Commons (pictured), a 99-unit apartment community located at 2001 SW 16th St.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a five-property multifamily portfolio in Gainesville totaling 582 units. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between Platform Management Group and Excelsa Properties, in the transaction. The buyer, a joint venture between LYFE Properties Group and Skywood Properties, purchased the portfolio for $89.5 million. Dubbed the “Archer Road Portfolio,” the assets were built between 1971 and 1983 and include The Commons, a 99-unit community located at 2001 SW 16th St.; The Lofts, a 74- unit community located at 3020 SW Archer Road; The Park, a 99-unit community located at 3643 SW 20th Ave.; The Point, a 140-unit community located at 3100 SW 35th Place; and The Trails, a 170-unit community located at 3230 SW Archer Road.

