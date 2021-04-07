REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 710,962 SF Distribution Center in Lakeland, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Dragstrip Logistics

Located at 8100 State-Road 33, Dragstrip Logistics Center is located between Tampa and Orlando and is situated along the Interstate 4 corridor.

LAKELAND, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Dragstrip Logistics Center, a 710,962-square-foot, Class A distribution center located in Lakeland. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Stewart Calhoun, Rick Colon, Casey Masters, Dominic Montazemi and Zachary Eicholtz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co., in the transaction. Led by Steve Centrella, Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. acquired the property on behalf of one of its managed funds. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Located at 8100 State-Road 33, Dragstrip Logistics Center is located between Tampa and Orlando and is situated along the Interstate 4 corridor. The building features a cross-dock design with 146 dock-high doors, 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths plus 60-foot concrete aprons, 183 trailer drops, 858 van stalls and ESFR fire protection.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  