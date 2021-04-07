Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 710,962 SF Distribution Center in Lakeland, Florida

Located at 8100 State-Road 33, Dragstrip Logistics Center is located between Tampa and Orlando and is situated along the Interstate 4 corridor.

LAKELAND, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Dragstrip Logistics Center, a 710,962-square-foot, Class A distribution center located in Lakeland. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Stewart Calhoun, Rick Colon, Casey Masters, Dominic Montazemi and Zachary Eicholtz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co., in the transaction. Led by Steve Centrella, Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. acquired the property on behalf of one of its managed funds. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The building features a cross-dock design with 146 dock-high doors, 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths plus 60-foot concrete aprons, 183 trailer drops, 858 van stalls and ESFR fire protection.